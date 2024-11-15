Borders light trail will be a winter wonderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Scottish Borders Winter Light Trail is returning for its second year.

After the overwhelming success of its inaugural event last year, Monteviot Lights is back for 2024.

This time, the enchanting light trail will embrace the magic of the season with a captivating Christmas theme, transforming Monteviot Gardens, near Jedburgh, into a festive wonderland.

This captivating spectacle promises to be even bigger and better than last year, creating an even more magical experience for families and visitors of all ages.

Running on selected dates from December 6 to December 22, Monteviot Lights will offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience the beauty of the stunning Monteviot Gardens in a whole new light—literally.

This year’s trail has been meticulously designed to immerse guests in the warmth, magic, and wonder of the festive season.

Unlike traditional light installations, Monteviot Lights embraces the natural backdrop of Monteviot Gardens, accentuating the beauty of nature itself.

Visitors are in for a treat, with an unforgettable evening of wonder and enchantment.

The garden’s natural beauty will be enhanced by a series of dazzling light displays, each inspired by the festive season, creating an atmosphere that’s perfect for family outings, romantic walks, and festive gatherings.

This captivating outdoor illuminated journey unfolds within Monteviot House's spectacular gardens as dusk settles over the historic grounds.

Once again, starting at Harestanes Visitor Centre, you will walk a 1.8km route through beautifully lit gardens and woods.

Creative lighting brings nature to life, complemented by breathtaking soundscapes.

Pass through the magic doorway to encounter a symphony of twinkling lights, casting a spellbinding glow.

Each step reveals a new spectacle, inviting you to immerse yourself in the ethereal ambience.

Follow the illuminated pathway winding through the grounds, leading to a captivating winter fairytale.

For more information and ticket bookings visit www.monteviotlights.co.uk.