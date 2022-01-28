Borders judo guru Rick gets OBE

The 7th dan Scotland and GB player and coach was awarded the gong for services to judo as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2020, but only received it on January 19 due to a Covid-19 backlog.

He said he chatted with the Princess Royal for around five minutes.

He added: “She has a great sporting background anyway as a former Olympian and was interested in how judo was doing across the Commonwealth and how we were dealing with the challenges of Covid.”

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rick Kenney with his wife Helen after he was presented with his OBE.