Borders judo guru Rick gets OBE

Borders judo guru Rick Kenney has received his OBE from the Princess Royal at the Palace of Holyrood House.

By Kevin Janiak
Friday, 28th January 2022, 12:53 pm
Updated Friday, 28th January 2022, 12:53 pm

The 7th dan Scotland and GB player and coach was awarded the gong for services to judo as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2020, but only received it on January 19 due to a Covid-19 backlog.

He said he chatted with the Princess Royal for around five minutes.

He added: “She has a great sporting background anyway as a former Olympian and was interested in how judo was doing across the Commonwealth and how we were dealing with the challenges of Covid.”

Rick Kenney with his wife Helen after he was presented with his OBE.

He was joined at the ceremony by his wife Helen.

