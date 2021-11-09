Borders Forest Trust set to plant 2,000,000th tree
At the end of Borders Forest Trust’s 25th anniversary year, the organisation is excited to have reached another significant milestone as it gets set to plant its 2,000,000th tree.
A quarter of a century of activity has seen hundreds of thousands of new native trees planted both on BFT’s own land, and with partners all across the South of Scotland. So many trees have now been planted that this month sees the Trust plant tree number two million as part of a planting event on Saturday 13th November near Talla reservoir.
Back in 2000, when the first new trees were planted at Carrifran valley it was done simultaneously by a group of volunteers behind the project so they could all rightly claim to have planted the first tree. The Trust plan to do the same this year and expect an invited group of their staff, trustees, volunteers and supporters to join them to plant the two millionth tree, a symbol of the co-operation and volunteering which have always been at the heart of BFT’s way of working.
Chief Executive of Borders Forest Trust, Charles Dundas, said “What BFT has achieved over the relatively short time of just 25 years is truly impressive, and planting our two millionth tree together as a team shows that our dedication to co-operation, community and volunteering has never been stronger. I’m looking forward to the next 25 years for the charity, and our next two million native trees too.”
You can support Borders Forest Trust as a volunteer or a member, or just make a donation towards their work by signing up at www.bordersforesttrust.org