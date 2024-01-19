Borders fisherman features in pioneering exhibition

​​The moving accounts and portraits of twelve passionate workers within Scotland’s fishing industry, including an Eyemouth based skipper, take centre-stage as part of an ambitious new exhibition titled “Pride in the Seas”.

Trevor Spouse. Photo: Ian Georgeson.

Trevor Spouse will feature in the exhibition which showcases moving photographic portraits and stories of individuals working within Scotland's historic fishing industry. The project aims to highlight the pride, heritage, and commitment to sustainability of today's fishing communities.

A celebration of the passion, heritage, and commitment to sustainability of today's fishing communities, the Scottish Fishermen's Federation initiative features subjects from Shetland to Berwickshire, captured by acclaimed Scottish photographer Ian Georgeson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipper of the Progress ‘S’, a shellfish vessel based in Eyemouth, he is one of many in his family to work on the Scottish seas, with his son Kai following in his footsteps.

Commenting on his inclusion, Trevor said: “I’m third generation fisherman on my dad’s side, one of my ancestors was found lashed to his boat three days after the great storm of 1881!

“I’ve had some incredible experience out on the water, I hope younger fishermen can see that and keep the industry going.”

Spanning various roles within, the subjects represent the diversity of Scotland's coastal villages and the shared values that bring these communities together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh based Dr Paul Macdonald a Senior Fisheries Analyst at the Scottish Fishermen’s Organisation is also participating, shining a light on the importance of working collaboratively to avoid misconceptions, inform policy and regulations.

“Pride in the Seas” brings to life the narratives of those working in the industry with insights into the vast challenges that fishermen face, such as diminishing access to fishing grounds, recruitment challenges and the fear of misguided government intervention, like the ill-fated highly protected marine areas (HPMA) policy.

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, said: “The passion and pride of those working in the industry is a constant source of inspiration. They are out there in all manner of conditions, putting healthy, sustainable and climate-smart food on our tables.

"This campaign is a first of its kind, and captures the spirit, integrity and quiet pride our fishing communities possess as they carry on centuries-old local traditions while looking forward to a sustainable future for their sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as all the positives there are concerns. Fishing is surprisingly complex. Fishing businesses are dependent on so many factors that no-one has any control over and this complexity means there is still much to learn. But those who seek to attack fishing often use over-simplification and misinformation to talk our industry down. This is neither right nor fair, and this campaign, Pride in the Seas, gives our fishermen a chance to tell their own stories.

“The dozen that we have interviewed are a snapshot into that frontline. They are the people immediately impacted when fishing grounds are lost or policies are implemented. But we are all impacted if Scotland’s fishing heritage is further diminished and our vital food security, both now and in future, is threatened.”

The 12 individuals featured include:

Trevor Spouse, Skipper in Eyemouth

Mark Anderson, Skipper, and son Nicol, Deckhand, in Shetland

Colin Stephen, Skipper in Peterhead

Mark Robertson, part-owner, and sons Paul and Adam, Skippers, in Fraserburgh

Willie John McLean, Skipper in Mallaig

Erin Mackenzie, Deckhand in Mallaig

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Steve Mackinson, Chief Scientist, Scottish Pelagic Fishermen’s Association

Dr Paul Macdonald, Senior Fisheries Analyst, Scottish Fishermen’s Organisation

Elena Balestri, Senior Fisheries Policy and Science Manager, Scottish Fishermen’s Federation

Due to be held in the Scottish parliament in the coming months, the "Pride in the Seas" exhibition will provide opportunity for members of parliament and staff to better understand the stories and values of Scotland's vital fishing communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following its debut, the exhibition will be available for tour across towns, schools, museums and other public facilities around the country.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023 the SFF was established to represent a sustainable, prosperous fishing industry in Scotland. It was borne in response to the need for greater political engagement when the UK joined the EU and in adapting to the first oil exploration which saw the proliferation of other activities in the historic fishing grounds of the North Sea.

Fighting for the interests of 450 fishing vessels in Scotland’s fleet, the SFF is made up of eight Associations which represent the sector from small creel boats to large pelagic and white fish trawlers.