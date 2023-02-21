Borders couple congratulated by both Queen and King

Jocky and Betty McDonald, pictured with their message from the King, celebrated their platinum anniversary with family at Grange Hall Care Home.

Jocky and Betty McDonald received their first telegram from the late queen on the occasion of their 60th wedding anniversary, and that will now sit alongside the latest card from the King and Queen Consort.

Betty, who was born in Dunbar but moved to the Borders in the mid-1940s, says she met Jocky, also known as John, at a party, having been friends with his sister. At the time, she was a nanny at Monksford House, and the loved-up pair finally tied the knot on February 7, 1953.

She told the Southern she was very pleased to have received messages from both heads of state.

She said: “It’s lovely. Especially when you think about how difficult it is to buy an anniversary card these days, never mind for a 70th!

“I just don’t know where all the time has gone.”

Betty revealed her secret for a long and happy marriage.

She said: “Always settle your quarrels before bedtime.”

The couple have four children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, some of whom live in Australia, and they took great pleasure in travelling to visit them.

Unfortunately, 90-year-old Jocky has dementia, and is resident at Grange Hall Care Home, but Betty, who is 89, visits as often as she can.

Their son Alister said Jocky is a bit of a local legend.

He said: “He was born at Maxton station, but has lived all of his life in St Boswells until recently.

“A week after he and mum were married, he was in the RAF doing a two-year stint of National Service as an RAF policeman.

"When he was demobbed, he came home to set up home with mum. He became a joiner, working for his brother-in-law, and eventually taking over the business.”

Alister said his dad was always a keen sportsman, playing rugby in winter time for Melrose and Selkirk and cricket in the summer. He also coached St Boswells youngsters for the Crichton Cup, and helped build both the St Boswells rugby and cricket pavilions.

