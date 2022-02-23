Borders College restaurant waiting for your order

New instructor Michelle Blaikie at the restaurant.

For many years, the restaurant been an essential learning environment for Catering and Hospitality students, offering them the real-life experience of working in the industry, with several ex-alumni winning top awards and going on to a bright future.

And this learning environment is a great shop window for the region’s top restaurants.

As well as this, it’s a great place for members of the public to come along and enjoy the freshly-prepared food and excellent culinary service.

The team's new Instructor and front of house hospitality manager, Michelle Blaikie, said: “I have a passion for this industry and I have been presented with a fantastic opportunity and an exciting challenge to prepare our students for a new way of working in our industry.

“My new role at the college involves providing practical services and assessments and I will also be working with various organisations and partners to develop our Hospitality and Tourism offer to support the region’s economic recovery.

“The restaurant does indeed provide a fantastic and unique service to students, staff and members of the public and, having 16 years experience in the industry, I’m looking forward to passing on the skills I have learned over that time, as well as having a passion to improve the restaurant and commercial services.

“Providing a service to the public gives students first-hand experience of the hospitality working environment and we’re delighted to let people know that we will be opening up once again after a long spell of being closed due to Covid. I feel our students have so many new avenues that they can pursue and I am excited to be part of their journey.”