Borders classic and prestige car tour raises £215,000 for Maggie's

The Schloss Roxburghe Hotel near Kelso was the base for the 2025 event.

​The 2025 edition of the classic and prestige car adventure Drive to Maggie’s has raised £215,000 to support people with cancer.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the third running of the biannual tour – which has now raised more than £655,000 in vital funds for Maggie’s.

This year 80 people took part and toured the Borders in a stunning collection of 40 sports cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Setting off from Crossbasket Castle, Glasgow, the convoy was waved off by the luxury hotel’s owner and entrepreneur Steve Timoney along with event supporter Lord Iain Bonomy.

Some of the classic, prestige and sports cars outside the Jim Clark Museum in Duns, on the Drive to Maggie's 2025, which raised an impressive £215,000.

From there the cars headed south taking in landmark venues such as Drumlanrig Castle, M-Sport’s World Rally Team headquarters in Cumbria, Paxton House, Floors Castle and the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in Duns.

The Schloss Roxburghe Hotel near Kelso acted as the base for the 2025 event, and as well as travelling the winding Borders roads and taking in the views the Drive to Maggie’s participants were as always treated to a series of special surprises along the way. These included passenger rides on track alongside rally star Garry Pearson; a Q&A with motorsport legends Jimmy McRae, Louise Aitken-Walker and Doug Niven; and entertainment by The Red Hot Chilli Pipers and noted classical pianist Nikita Lukinov.

The stellar sum raised for Maggie’s was reached by combining donations from participants, an online silent auction open to members of the public, and an exclusive live auction hosted by renowned MC Alex Fleming at the ‘Orange Tie’ ball on the final night of the tour at Floors Castle – which closed with a spectacular drone show above the Duke of Roxburghe’s home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by a small group of Maggie’s supporters who volunteer their time, the driving tour was generously supported by principal sponsor Parks Motor Group, and main sponsors Arbuthnot Latham, Asset Alliance Group and Chisholm Hunter, as well as the Wood Family Trust and the Wiseman Trust.

The car tour stopped at Paxton House.

Sandy Wilkie MBE, a member of the Drive to Maggie’s organising committee, said: “It’s important that we say 215,000 thank-yous to everyone who contributed to the event by donating and volunteering their time to help to raise this truly significant sum for a very special charity.

“The Borders was a perfect destination with its combination of spectacular scenery, superb roads, exceptional produce and historic locations, and we’re delighted that so many local people embraced the event with open arms and got into the spirit of it.

“To have raised more than £650,000 over the three editions of Drive to Maggie’s is beyond our expectations when we started out on this journey, but we are so grateful to everyone who has been on it with us.”

Maggie’s will use the funds raised by Drive to Maggie’s to continue its mission of providing free practical, emotional, and social support to individuals and families affected by cancer.