Borders campaign launched to tackle gender-based violence

​Borderers are being asked to play their part in helping to tackle violence against women during this year’s #16DaysofAction against Gender-Based Violence campaign being held between Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, December 10.

The #16DaysofAction is a world-wide movement, founded in 1991 by the Women’s Global Leadership Institute, which begins on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and runs until International Human Rights Day.

In Scotland, it remains the case that women and girls are still overall disproportionately affected by domestic abuse, sexual violence and other forms of violence, mainly committed against them by men. Men are also victims of domestic abuse, but at least four out of five incidents recorded by police have a female victim and a male accused.

Councillor Julie Pirone, Executive Member for Community and Culture, said: “The need for us to show our support for the #16DaysofAction campaign sadly remains as vitally important as ever. Gender based violence against women and children continues to be experienced across our communities, with demand for specialist services remaining high. We’re also acutely aware that the ongoing cost of living crisis disproportionately affects women at risk, who already face greater economic inequality and poverty.

“I would urge us all to take responsibility, both individually and collectively, to do whatever we can to show our support. From taking part in a march to finding ways to make sure we’re far better informed about the impact of the issue in our local communities, every and any action helps. What’s absolutely critical though is that we all take a closer look at our own behaviour and attitudes - or those around us - and see if there are changes we could commit to making happen.

“I would also like to remind anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse that they are not alone. There are people you can talk to. If you reach out, you can be sure there will be someone there to listen with the advice, information and help you need.”