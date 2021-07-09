Borders attractions are a 'must visit' this summer

Trimontium Museum

Museum-goers have listed their top Scottish museum and gallery destinations to visit this summer for the top food, best views and fun family outings.

With hundreds of sites spanning across Scotland now re-opened, there’s something to appeal to everyone.

Trimontium Museum was listed among 10 of the Best Museums and Galleries in Scotland with views, while Paxton House was listed among 10 of the best museums and galleries in Scotland for families.

Paxton House

With views overlooking the idyllic countryside that inspired Robert Burns, Trimontium Museum is one of the best historic destinations to visit this summer.

Named after the three Eildon hills, Trimontium Roman Fort has a unique place in Scotland’s Iron Age History.

Situated near Newstead, it is globally recognised as the most important and largest Roman fort and settlement north of Hadrian’s Wall.

It is also the site of one of the most remarkable Roman military-related finds in the British Isles.

Trimontium provides a window into a fascinating past and is worth marking out on your summer must-do list!

For more high-octane entertainment, Paxton House offers an unexpected exhilarating experience with a zip wire, waterwheel, boat trips and trails.

Located in Paxton families will love spending the day in one of the finest Palladian houses and gardens in the UK.

You can explore two miles of woodland paths meandering through the landscaped gardens which were created as a setting for the house in the 1750s.

The place is a haven for wildlife and little ones will love the woodland playground, while the Stables Tearoom serves up a range of meals and light bites for all the family in a revamped Georgian stable block overlooking the courtyard and portico.