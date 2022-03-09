Borderers send aid to Ukraine
Warm-hearted staff at Love My Beds in Galashiels have now collected together two full shipping containers of aid supplies to go to the Poland-Ukraine border as refugees continue to pour out of the war-torn country.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 9:52 am
Raymond and Grant Hamilton began collating the goods from Borderers at the start of last week, and the first full container was on the ferry on Monday.
On Saturday, Grant told us: “The container we emptied yesterday is now full again, with everything from jackets, thermal stuff, flasks, sanitary products, and it’s all going out to help these people.
"We’ve been working with A1 Border Moves to put these things together and send them where they need to go.”