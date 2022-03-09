Borderers send aid to Ukraine

Grant Hamilton with the second full container at Love My Beds, ready for shipment to Ukraine.

Raymond and Grant Hamilton began collating the goods from Borderers at the start of last week, and the first full container was on the ferry on Monday.

On Saturday, Grant told us: “The container we emptied yesterday is now full again, with everything from jackets, thermal stuff, flasks, sanitary products, and it’s all going out to help these people.