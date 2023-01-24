Borderers get together to remember Rabbie again
Following a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, Borderers were once again able to sing the praises of Scotland's national Bard at the weekend.
More than 100 members of Galashiels Burns Club returned to the Volunteer Hall on Friday evening.
Club president Bruce Robertson had kicked off the formalities earlier in the day by placing a wreath on the Lawyer's Day statue of the bard.
After consuming a delicious four-course meal, members were treated to an informative Immortal Memory address by Professor Graeme Small of Durham University, who focused on Burns' travels around the Borders, including the Duns area where he now resides.
Retired vet Nigel Brown delivered an entertaining "Toast to the Lassies" with the president of Galashiels Rotary Club providing the "Vote of Thanks."
Wattie Blake from Kelso was in outstanding form with his recitations of Tam O Shanter and Holy Willie's Prayer and the evening was rounded off with musical entertainment by Alastair Waddell, Grant Lees, Chris Achenbach, Alex Lindsay and David Darling.
The club’s AGM will take place in the Royal British Legion in Park Street, Galashiels, on Tuesday, April 25, at 7pm, to which all members are invited to attend.
Also on Friday, Selkirk’s Incorporation of Hammermen held a Burns Supper in the Lesser Victoria Hall.
Chaired by Deacon David Main, the event saw Charles Robertson deliver the Immortal Memory. Andrew Tullie toasted the Lassies,
Immortal Memory – Charles Robertson
Tam O’ Shanter – Jim Thomson
The Lassies – Andrew Tullie
The Last Word – Ex Hammermen SB Aaron McColm
Vote of Thanks – Ex Hammermen SB Mark Easson
Singers Tommy Knox and Jimmy Gibb
Pipe selection Andrew Bunyan