Borderers get together to remember Rabbie again

Galashiels Burns Club chairman Bruce Robertson adorns Rabbie's bust ahead of the dinner. Photo: Alwyn Johnston.

More than 100 members of Galashiels Burns Club returned to the Volunteer Hall on Friday evening.

Club president Bruce Robertson had kicked off the formalities earlier in the day by placing a wreath on the Lawyer's Day statue of the bard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After consuming a delicious four-course meal, members were treated to an informative Immortal Memory address by Professor Graeme Small of Durham University, who focused on Burns' travels around the Borders, including the Duns area where he now resides.

The top table at Galashiels Burns Club dinner. Photo: Alwyn Johnston.

Retired vet Nigel Brown delivered an entertaining "Toast to the Lassies" with the president of Galashiels Rotary Club providing the "Vote of Thanks."

Wattie Blake from Kelso was in outstanding form with his recitations of Tam O Shanter and Holy Willie's Prayer and the evening was rounded off with musical entertainment by Alastair Waddell, Grant Lees, Chris Achenbach, Alex Lindsay and David Darling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s AGM will take place in the Royal British Legion in Park Street, Galashiels, on Tuesday, April 25, at 7pm, to which all members are invited to attend.

Also on Friday, Selkirk’s Incorporation of Hammermen held a Burns Supper in the Lesser Victoria Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wattie Blake from Kelso gave a rousing rendition of Holy Willie's Prayer at Gala. Photo: Alwyn Johnston.

Chaired by Deacon David Main, the event saw Charles Robertson deliver the Immortal Memory. Andrew Tullie toasted the Lassies,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immortal Memory – Charles Robertson

Tam O’ Shanter – Jim Thomson

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lassies – Andrew Tullie

Piper Andrew Bunyan with 2022 Hammermen Standard Bearer Neil Purves at the Victoria Halls. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Last Word – Ex Hammermen SB Aaron McColm

Vote of Thanks – Ex Hammermen SB Mark Easson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singers Tommy Knox and Jimmy Gibb

Pipe selection Andrew Bunyan

Advertisement Hide Ad