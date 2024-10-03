Borderers get ready to rumble with the return of the World Wide Wresting League

​Meyhem Brooks in action.

​​The World Wide Wresting League is to pack a punch when it tumbles into the Scottish Borders this weekend.

​Galashiels Academy will play host to this spectacular event of live action featuring top wrestling stars from around the world.

It’ll be lights, camera and plenty of jaw-dropping action for wrestling fans who want to kick of the October holidays in a big way!

Promoter Mike Musgrave said: “For the first time ever the Full Impact Pro (FIP) World Championship will be defended in a W3L ring. Former FIP champions include WWE / AEW stars Bryan Danielson, Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley and Austin Theory. “Current FIP Champion, Florida’s August Artois will be defending the coveted Championship against W3L Fan Favourite Saqib Ali. “Another top match will see the feud between “Tier Zero” Taylor Bryden and Hugo Harris come to a head as the pair settle their score in a “Cry Baby Match”. Along with a host of other top stars the W3L BreakOut Championship will also be on the line as Meyhem Brooks defends against Big Mick.” W3L Disorder in the Borders - Saturday, October 12 – Galashiels Academy (Assembly Hall) - Doors: 2.15pm, First Bell: 2.45pm.

Tickets: Ringside Front Row £18, General Admission £13, Family of Four

£46 –available @ www.W3Lwrestling.com and locally from Guess What? on Channel Street.

Our readers are being offered a discount of 25%. When booking your tickets use the code BORDERS.