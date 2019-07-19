Borderer Christine and family reach for sky to raise funds

A mother of four battling multiple sclerosis will be joined by five members of her family when she reaches for the sky next month.

At the age of 52, Christine Reilly plans to take part in her first skydive at Glenrothes airbase in Fife on Saturday, August 3.

Christine is taking flight despite suffering from MS, a condition which recently caused her to temporarily lose sight in her left eye.

She won’t be short of support up in the air, though, as no fewer than five members of her family are also taking part in the effort to raise funds for Borders branch of the MS Society.

The grandmother of two will have her twin 18-year-old sons Lewis and Craig Reilly, nephew Matthew MacKenzie, cousin Lyndsey Gibson and her daughter Clare’s partner, Jordan Reid, alongside her.

Christine, diagnosed with MS in November 2017, still works three days a week as a development manager at a sheltered housing scheme.

She has also faced other challenges in recent months, with her partner Joe Daley, 67, suffering a stroke earlier this year.

Happily, Joe will be well enough to look on when she takes on what she admits is one of the greatest challenges of her life early next month.

The family have already raised £2,000 for the charity, mainly through a JustGiving page, and aim to reach the £3,000 fundraising mark once all their sponsorship money is counted.

Christine, of Newlands, between Denholm and Lilliesleaf, said: “This is one of the greatest challenges I have ever faced, but I am just so glad that I won’t be facing it alone.

“My family have been absolutely wonderful and so supportive. I just couldn’t have done it without them.

“Even though Joe has had a stroke, he will be coming with us to watch the skydive.

“From the very start, my sons wanted to do this, and they couldn’t have done more to back me. They have been to the hospital appointments since the diagnosis. They’ve been great.

“It’s getting really exciting as it gets closer to the big day.

“I’m coping well, although I lost my sight in my left eye last December, which led me being put on to the treatment as it was my secondary relapse. Thankfully, my sight has now come back again.

“All the money raised will go to the Borders branch of the MS Society. It’s a great cause.”

To help the faamily raise funds, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lyndsey-gibson239