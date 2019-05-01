Border towns keep the principals’ names coming

With Kelso, Galashiels, Peebles, Selkirk and Tweedbank having named their principals, all eyes will be on Melrose, Yetholm and Hawick this week as they prepare to do the same.

Melrose might have already named Melrosian-elect Ben MacGowan back in January, but the festival’s queen and court will also be named at an introduction night this Friday, May 3. Guests should muster in the square from around 7pm.

Yetholm will announce its Bari Gadgi and Bari Manushi the same evening in the Wauchope Hall from 7pm.

And Hawick’s picking night follows next Wednesday, May 8. The halberdier and the town’s drum and fife band will leave the town hall at 7pm to visit the cornet- elect’s house to start proceedings. A walk round the town follows, culminating at the town hall for a congratulatory smoker.

Lauder will name its Cornet and Lass on Friday, May 10, from 8pm at the Town Hall.

That same night in Innerleithen the St Ronan’s Games’ Standard Bearer-Elect, his Lass, the Principal Guest and the Lady Busser will be announced at 8pm.

The reel will be danced outside the Memorial Hall immediately after the introductions.

The Jethart Callant is named on Friday, May 17, and the announcement takes place in the square at 7.30pm.

On the same evening, the Langholm Cornet votes will be counted from 7pm and the result announced from the Buccleuch Centre at around 9pm.