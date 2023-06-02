Booze review under way with survey launch

How does alcohol affect your life?

Scottish Borders Licensing Board will be reassessing its Alcohol Licensing Policy Statement over the next few months.

This policy will apply for five years and a new survey offers a chance for communities to influence the development of this policy.

The public’s experience and opinions about the impact of alcohol on their community – and their own lives – is highly influential.

Scottish Borders Local Licensing Forum has a role in identifying any key licensing issues and providing advice to the Licensing Board.

The Local Licensing Forum want to capture Borderers’ views by inviting you to complete a brief survey by Sunday, July 16.

The responses are confidential, and your identities will be unknown unless you give explicit permission at the end of the survey.