Booze at the Tapestry

Galashiels visitor centre's application to sell alcohol v.1

By Paul Kelly
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 12:04pm
The Great Tapestry of Scotland Visitor Centre.
Booze could soon be on offer at the Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre in Galashiels.

When members of Scottish Borders Licensing Board meet on Friday, February 24, they will be asked to consider an application for a premises licence for the off-sale provision of alcohol in the ground floor retail shop, from 10am to 10pm.

The police have been consulted on the bid and no objections have been raised.

