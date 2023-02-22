Booze at the Tapestry

The Great Tapestry of Scotland Visitor Centre.

Booze could soon be on offer at the Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre in Galashiels.

When members of Scottish Borders Licensing Board meet on Friday, February 24, they will be asked to consider an application for a premises licence for the off-sale provision of alcohol in the ground floor retail shop, from 10am to 10pm.

