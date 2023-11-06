Boost for SBC’s under-fire leisure provider as Galashiels gym receives national recognition

The Live Borders-run TriFitness, at Netherdale Brae in Galashiels, was named Regional Club/Centre of the Year (Scotland) at the prestigious ukactive Awards in Leeds.

The Tri-Fitness team pick up their award.

The awards, sponsored by the Swimming Teachers’ Association, are designed to recognise excellence and innovation and celebrate the top operators, suppliers and facilities from across the physical activity sector.

The TriFitness submission focused on its role as a valuable community hub that supports customers at all stages of their fitness journey.

It specifically highlighted its aim to overcome inequalities by providing unique and innovative partnership collaborations to maximise opportunities for improved physical and mental health and well-being.

Live Borders has faced criticism from some quarters after swimming pools in Hawick and Peebles were forced to close for repairs in recent months, with Eyemouth Leisure Centre also earmarked for a period of closure later this month.

Commenting on TriFitness’s recognition, Ewan Jackson, Live Borders’ chief executive, said: “Everyone at Live Borders is incredibly proud of TriFitness and the team’s continued commitment to creating healthier, happier and stronger communities.

“TriFitness is the largest and best equipped gym in the Scottish Borders, but it is more than just a gym, the team is focused on delivering outcomes for social value, improved health, community outreach, and customer and business engagement, in addition to provision of a high standard facility and products.

“With an increasingly ageing population in the region, the team’s drive to be at the forefront of social prescription for prevention and early intervention – improving physical and mental well-being and reducing strain on the public sector – remains a particularly strong focus, as does its commitment to nurturing and developing its staff with a view to delivering outstanding customer service.

“A massive well done to all the staff at TriFitness, and a thank you to our members for their support.”

Each award entrant in the Regional and National Club/Centre of the Year category underwent a rigorous independent assessment which included a written submission, member survey, digital review and mystery shop. Judges praised the high quality and excellent achievements demonstrated by all of the finalists.

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive, said: “The ukactive Awards are a real opportunity to come together and celebrate all the great work our sector does, day in and day out, and the celebrations were felt throughout the night.