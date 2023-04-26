News you can trust since 1855
Boost for 12 Towers of Rule project

The Teviot Valley’s Twelve Towers of Rule heritage project has this week received a major boost with funding announcements by the Society of Antiquities of Scotland (SOAS) and Scottish Borders Council (SBC).

By Kevin Janiak
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST
Fatlips Castle on Minto Crags.Fatlips Castle on Minto Crags.
Fatlips Castle on Minto Crags.

﻿SOAS has awarded £2,000, while the Community of the Twelve Towers of Rule – essentially Denholm & District and Hobkirk community councils – received £2,000 from SBC’s Teviot & Liddesdale Area Partnership’s neighbourhood support fund.

Together with £1,000 committed by the Campaign for a Scottish Borders National Park (CSBNP) which is coordinating the project, the funding will allow vital research to be carried out by Professor Richard Oram, an expert in medieval and environmental history at the University of Stirling.

He will pull together diverse records held in various archives to create a better understanding of the economy, society and culture of the Rule Valley right up to the time it was destroyed.

Professor Jane Bower, CSBNP chair, said: “It is terrific to have the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland come on board alongside so many of our other supporters.

"We can now commission a review of archival records to complement our recent archaeological findings, providing an important piece of the jigsaw to build up a picture of this late medieval Borders community.

“This will help us to build up the valley’s story down the ages, which we can then share with visitors and local residents especially those using the new walking and cycle routes we are developing in the area.”

