Body found in Tweed is identified as missing Michelle

Michelle Pettie.

Concerns had been growing for the 45-year-old’s wellbeing, as the last time she had been seen was at the shops near Langlee’s Hawthorn Road on Friday, September 9.

Her death is being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said: “The body of a woman found in the River Tweed at Lowood Bridge, Melrose, has been formally identified as 45-year-old Michelle Pettie.

“Michelle had been reported missing from the Melrose area since Saturday, 3 September, 2022.

“Her body was discovered around 12.20pm on Sunday, 25 September.