Body found in Tweed is identified as missing Michelle
Police have confirmed that the body of a woman found in the River Tweed at Lowood Bridge near Melrose is indeed that of Michelle Pettie, who had previously been reported missing.
By Kevin Janiak
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:45 pm
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:45 pm
Concerns had been growing for the 45-year-old’s wellbeing, as the last time she had been seen was at the shops near Langlee’s Hawthorn Road on Friday, September 9.
Her death is being treated as unexplained.
A police spokesperson said: “The body of a woman found in the River Tweed at Lowood Bridge, Melrose, has been formally identified as 45-year-old Michelle Pettie.
“Michelle had been reported missing from the Melrose area since Saturday, 3 September, 2022.
“Her body was discovered around 12.20pm on Sunday, 25 September.
"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing.”