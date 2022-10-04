News you can trust since 1855
Body found in Tweed is identified as missing Michelle

Police have confirmed that the body of a woman found in the River Tweed at Lowood Bridge near Melrose is indeed that of Michelle Pettie, who had previously been reported missing.

By Kevin Janiak
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:45 pm - 1 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:45 pm
Michelle Pettie.
Concerns had been growing for the 45-year-old’s wellbeing, as the last time she had been seen was at the shops near Langlee’s Hawthorn Road on Friday, September 9.

Her death is being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said: “The body of a woman found in the River Tweed at Lowood Bridge, Melrose, has been formally identified as 45-year-old Michelle Pettie.

“Michelle had been reported missing from the Melrose area since Saturday, 3 September, 2022.

“Her body was discovered around 12.20pm on Sunday, 25 September.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing.”

