Body found in search for Kirsty

A body was found yesterday by police searching for missing vet Kirsty Miller.

While formal identification of the body is yet to take place, police have informed the family of the 29-year-old, who was reported missing at the weekend.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.30am on Monday, November 21, police discovered the body of a woman in the Melrose area.

“Formal identification has still to take place.

"However, it's believed to be 29-year-old Kirsty Miller, missing from Newtown St Boswells since November 19.

“Her family has been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​