Body found in search for Kirsty
Police searching for missing Newtown St Boswells woman Kirsty Miller found a body in the Melrose area yesterday at 11.30am.
While formal identification of the body is yet to take place, police have informed the family of the 29-year-old, who was reported missing at the weekend.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.30am on Monday, November 21, police discovered the body of a woman in the Melrose area.
“Formal identification has still to take place.
"However, it's believed to be 29-year-old Kirsty Miller, missing from Newtown St Boswells since November 19.
“Her family has been informed.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”
Ms Miller, a local vet, was last seen in Newtown St Boswells on Saturday.