Body blow for Eyemouth fitness fanatics – and an additional 17-mile round trip

Eyemouth Leisure Centre (Live Borders)

Fitness fanatics in Eyemouth face a body blow – and an additional 17-mile round trip – with the imminent closure of a swimming pool and gym.

Live Borders has confirmed that Eyemouth Leisure Centre will close for three months from next month as vital repairs are needed to secure the long-term future of the facility.

Air temperature at the centre has been uncomfortable for some periods over the last few weeks due to the breakdown of the main air handling unit (AHU), which is over 30 years old.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Live Borders spokesperson said: “To date we have managed to keep the pool operating as normal despite the failed AHU. Replacing the pool AHU is a significant project and will require full closure while the works are undertaken.

“Therefore, we regret to advise that Eyemouth Leisure Centre (pool and gym) will close from November 20. It is currently estimated by contractors that the facility will be closed until mid-February.”

All Learn to Swim and OneClub members will have their direct debit payments frozen from October.

The nearest alternative facilities are in Berwick – a 17-mile round-trip – or Duns – a 27-mile round-trip.

Live Borders has apologised in advance for the disruption, adding: “The scale of works and investment are significant; it requires heavy lifting crane to be on site to put the new AHU in place with extensive works either side. The site will not be safe for public access.

“We will keep everyone informed of progress, and of course the centre will reopen as soon as possible.”

The swimming pools in Hawick and Peebles have also been forced to close for repairs in recent months.