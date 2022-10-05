Blessing sought for conversion of former village church

The former Parish Church in Westruther,

Graeme Wright, of Taylor Avenue, Kilbarchan, has submitted an application to the council’s planning department for the conversion of Westruther Parish Church into a family home.

The church was built in 1838 by John Smith but the building has been stripped of almost all of its ecclesiastical features, including its pews.

The church is vacant after it was closed by the Church of Scotland due to a declining congregation.

A statement from Glasgow-based Jewitt & Wilkie Architects, agent for the applicant, says: “A return of ecclesiastical use was highly unlikely, given that the previous diminished congregation had vacated and merged with another in the vicinity. The applicant purchased the church from the Church of Scotland with a view to carrying out a residential change of use, to install a water supply, foul drainage, create bedrooms, bathrooms and a living room. One of the ground floor bedrooms is to be specifically of use for a disabled person and there is to be a wet room with appropriate activity spaces.

“Whilst not a listed building, a conservation-led approach was taken to preserve and enhance the character and setting of a socially, culturally, architecturally and historically significant building.

“Whilst all pews and ecclesiastic fitments have been removed the choir gallery remains open, however, this is to be removed by a specialist and considered for re-use.