Blankets required for service

The traditional annual open-air worship service in the Kirkyard of St Mary of the Lowes was held on Sunday, July 23.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:45 BST
Worshippers braved the cold on Sunday for the traditional blanket preaching service. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.Worshippers braved the cold on Sunday for the traditional blanket preaching service. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.
Worshippers braved the cold on Sunday for the traditional blanket preaching service. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

Around 40 worshippers, and several of their four-legged friends, braved the unseasonal elements of a cold and wet July day to walk up the steep hillside to the ancient kirkyard, which looks over St Mary’s Loch.

However, their spirits were kept high, thanks to the encouragement from Colin Turnbull’s pipes.

The ceremony marks the lengths people had to take in the 17th century to attend illicit church services, often huddled in blankets.

The service was provided by the Reverend Jim Wallace, before the small congregation headed back down for refreshments.

