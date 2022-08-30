Bill pushes the boat out for free Galashiels music festival

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill Jeffrey and his crew reach the top of one of the Eildons on Sunday.

Bill Jeffrey, not unknown for his charitable exploits, has been trying to get a music festival organised for years in the town, but he was adamant that it would have to be for free.

That stipulation has made it difficult, but Galafest is now the product of his drive, imagination and inspiration, and it takes place at the town’s public park on September 10 and 11.

He said: “I’ve spoken to many people who would have loved to have gone to the recent gigs at Floors Castle, but couldn’t even begin to afford it, even though they were working. It was way out of their budget, especially in the current climate.

"I have always wanted to organise a music festival in the town, but I didn’t want to exclude anyone just because their pay packets weren’t big enough.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It had to be free entry, but these things all cost money … from around £1,000 for two security people, to £2,000 for the sound system … so I had to get on with some fundraising.”

Bill, 61, walked the Southern Upland Way a few years ago – a difficult task for a man with back problems – just so the town could have some new Christmas lights, but this was a different proposition.

He said: “I was once told by an auld promoter that putting on a successful gig was as easy as pushing a boat up a hill.

"So that’s what I decided to do, although I made it four hills (the Eildons) and the boat was a 350lb glass fibre kayak.”

And on Sunday, Bill, with a crew of eight including his sons, made all four summits.

He said: “It was tough going, and we had to carry the boat at shoulder height on some of the rougher parts, but it was all worth it.”

Bill was sponsored by many of the town’s businesses and individuals, and has now raised more than his original target of £5,000, but he says the more he makes, the better the festival will be.

Scottish singer-songwriter Sandi Thom is the headliner for the Saturday night, with 40 cracking acts ready to take to the stage.