Bikes stolen in Selkirk worth £8,000
Police in Selkirk are appealing for information following the theft of two mountain bikes from a secure shed in the Viewfield Park area.
The break-in and theft is believed to have taken place between Saturday, October 1 and Saturday, October 8.
The bikes are describes as being a Marin Alpine Trail Carbon 1 and an Electric Cube Stereo, with a total value of £8,000.
Constable Megan Shiel said: “We’re asking for anyone with information on this break in, or if you saw anything suspicious in the Viewfield Park area, to come forward.
“We are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen the bikes in question in the community or for sale.”
Call police on 101, quoting incident 2738 of October 8, or you can contact Crimestoppers o n 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.