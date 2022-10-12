Bikes stolen in Selkirk worth £8,000

One of the bikes stolen in Selkirk.

The break-in and theft is believed to have taken place between Saturday, October 1 and Saturday, October 8.

The bikes are describes as being a Marin Alpine Trail Carbon 1 and an Electric Cube Stereo, with a total value of £8,000.

Constable Megan Shiel said: “We’re asking for anyone with information on this break in, or if you saw anything suspicious in the Viewfield Park area, to come forward.

One of the bikes stolen in Selkirk.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen the bikes in question in the community or for sale.”