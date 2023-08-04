Big voice with a BOGOF at MacArts

Having had high-profile support slots with Tom Grennan, Lewis Capaldi and The Snuts, La Volpe, which means “The Fox” in Italian, sounds like no-one else.

His deep, dramatic voice sets him apart from the crowded field of "ones to watch”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are still available from ticketweb, and as part of the National Lottery’s United by Music Tour you can get a two-for-one ticket with proof of purchase of a lottery ticket (you must show either a physical ticket or one on the app at the door).

Do not miss the chance to see this epic performer in the ‘Terribly Beautiful’ intimate setting of the Borders’ award-winning venue.