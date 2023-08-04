News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Big voice with a BOGOF at MacArts

After a stunning headline slot at TRNSMT 2022, and fresh from his appearance at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, the MacArts team are absolutely delighted to be welcoming Luke La Volpe to Galashiels on Sunday, September 3.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read

Having had high-profile support slots with Tom Grennan, Lewis Capaldi and The Snuts, La Volpe, which means “The Fox” in Italian, sounds like no-one else.

His deep, dramatic voice sets him apart from the crowded field of "ones to watch”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are still available from ticketweb, and as part of the National Lottery’s United by Music Tour you can get a two-for-one ticket with proof of purchase of a lottery ticket (you must show either a physical ticket or one on the app at the door).

Do not miss the chance to see this epic performer in the ‘Terribly Beautiful’ intimate setting of the Borders’ award-winning venue.

TIckets are £16.50. Doors open at 7:30pm. Those aged 14-16 must be with an adult.

Related topics:GalashielsTicketsNational Lottery