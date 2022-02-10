Bid to make Galashiels' black path safer

They were joined by town councillor Euan Jardine and community Police Sergeant Stephen Granger on their walk, which was arranged following a recent attack on a young girl on the path.

Several issues were identified which if sorted could make the area safer and more pleasant to walk in.

Mr Jardine said: “There are some areas we identified where indviduals could hide in undergrowth.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community council members assess safety issues with police on the Black Path in Galashiels.

"It would good if it was cut back and trimmed or a fence erected to help deter people.

"It is not aesthetically pleasing with graffiti along the route.

"Lighting looked to be sufficient, but there was one broken lamp post which will be fixed by SBC.”

He added: “It is also a very lonely path to walk.

Galashiels councillor Euan Jardine assesses the path at Netherdale.

"Therefore, I would also say that some areas would require CCTV as a deterrent to know that there are eyes watching.”

Sergeant Granger said that if anyone was walking the path on their own, he’d recommend them having their phone with them.

He said: “My advice to people would be to be aware of who is round about you.

"Fortunately incidents such as the one that happened here a couple of weeks ago are fairly rare in the Borders, but we can’t become complacent.

One of the lamposts along the path was found to be damaged.

"Just be aware of your own surroundings, keep your phone about you and let your family know if you’re walking along here late at night … it does no harm to stay in contact with people and let them know where you are.

"If you are walking here, and you are concerned about anyone you see, or if you think you’re being followed, then just contact the police straight away on 999."

The path itself has been a popular walkway for locals, as it follows the route of the Gala Water, and now the Borders Railway, from the town, past Langlee, to Tweedbank and beyond.

Community council chairperson Judith Cleghorn said: “It could be such a beautiful walk.