Bid launched to save Denholm Village Hall
A public plea has been launched to save a Borders village hall.
By Paul Kelly
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:52 pm
Time is running out to save Denholm Village Hall.
Unless a number of vacancies are filled on the hall’s committee the venue faces closure before the end of this year.
The positions currently vacant include chair person, vice chair, treasurer and secretary.
A spokesperson for the hall said: “Failure to have an active working committee in place will mean that the hall will be closed from December 6th, 2022.”
Anyone interested should call 07845 984249 by October 20. Alternatively, log on to facebook.com/Denholmvillagehall/