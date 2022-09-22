Bid for new business hub in Tweedbank

Artist's impression of the proposed business hub.

A proposal to build a green-friendly business hub on a Galashiels industrial estate has been placed on the agenda.

John & Sheila Robertson, of Stewart Technology, Tweedside Park, Tweedbank, have submitted a planning application for the construction of an office building with rental units at Zone B of the Tweedside Industrial Estate at Tweedbank in Galashiels.

The aim is to provide light industrial space for three high quality rental units with shared access to collaborative space and meeting rooms, with the upper floor of the building solely occupied by Gail Robertson CA, chartered accountants and business advisers.

A report with the submission, from Galashiels-based Camerons, Strachan Yuill architects, says: “The applicant aims for the ground floor rental units to attract a range of professional and technology-based businesses that can grow and develop through their own interaction with one another in the shared spaces of the development

