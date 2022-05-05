Bid for 30 new homes in Selkirk is ditched

The land at Linglie Road on which developer Berand Homes had hoped to build 30 new houses.

A planning bid was submitted in May last year by Andrew Plumb, of Galashiels-based Berand Homes Ltd, for the new housing development on land at Linglie Road.

It was the latest in a number of applications made over a number of years by Berand Homes in relation to the field site.

But the latest scheme was unanimously opposed by members of Selkirk and District Community Council when members met by a Zoom call in June last year.

The community council said the application “failed to demonstrate a well-planned and positively designed built ‘edge’ or gateway for this approach into Selkirk.

“The layout is weak, intrusive and disappointing and there is no sense of ‘place’.

“Because the ground levels are artificially raised up to overcome the identified flood risk, the massing and bulk of the housing blocks, especially along the side of Linglie Road, will appear unnecessarily dominant and out of keeping with the local area.”

Members also expressed concern that the application introduced a further road junction onto Linglie Road, at a point where vehicles arriving from the north are travelling downhill with a limited view, expressing concern this would “create a potential public safety hazard”.

The application was also subject to a number of objections from local residents on the grounds of potential flood plain risk, inadequate access, the density of the site and loss of privacy.

One objector commented: “This is too many houses being added to a small residential community. The site for these homes is known as a flood risk area and is known for run off water from the hills opposite the river that runs alongside it. I am aware of this happening as I have lived here for 30 years and have evidenced both occurring.”