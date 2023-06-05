BGH under ‘extreme pressures' once again
A spokesperson for NHS Borders said: “We are currently experiencing extreme pressures.
“Following a very busy weekend the Borders General Hospital is at capacity. Our beds are full and our Emergency Department is exceptionally busy, with a number of people requiring admission.
“If you think you need medical attention please ensure you seek the right care from the right place.
“Unless it is a life-threatening emergency before you attend the Emergency Department please call NHS 24 on 111 first an d they will signpost you to the right place to get the advice or care that you need. You may need to wait a while for your call to be answered or for a member of the team to call you back, but this can be done in the comfort of your own home. If you do need to be seen you may be given an appointment time to minimise the time you need to spend in the department. This also reduces pressure on our team.
“Please remember that our staff are working as hard as they can and you will be seen according to clinical priority. Please be patient and polite.
“If you think that your condition is immediately life threatening you should call 999.
“If you are unwell please play your part and help protect yourself and others by staying at home and not visiting relatives who are in hospital.”