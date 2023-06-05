BGH under ‘extreme pressures' once again

“Unless it is a life-threatening emergency before you attend the Emergency Department please call NHS 24 on 111 first an d they will signpost you to the right place to get the advice or care that you need. You may need to wait a while for your call to be answered or for a member of the team to call you back, but this can be done in the comfort of your own home. If you do need to be seen you may be given an appointment time to minimise the time you need to spend in the department. This also reduces pressure on our team.