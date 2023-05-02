Best year ever for Duns Playfest
DunsPlayFest is enjoying its most successful year ever, with audiences at record levels during the first six days.
“The festival seems to be filling a big demand for local entertainment, while showcasing some of the Borders’ best writing and performing talent,” said DunsPlayFest director, John McEwen. “There’s been standing room only for our folk and jazz performers, Stig and Suzi Swing, while more than 200 adults and children enjoyed our free, outdoor Family Day at Duns Castle.
"We also had packed audiences for our history plays such as HotTrod Theatre Company’s Wandering Willie’s Tale, which is an outstanding touring production.”
The festival will finish with a free screening of the Coronation on Saturday, with a complimentary glass of bubbly, followed by the big-band closing concert and ceilidh.