Best year ever for Duns Playfest

DunsPlayFest is enjoying its most successful year ever, with audiences at record levels during the first six days.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:02 BST
Family Day at Duns Castle.Family Day at Duns Castle.
Family Day at Duns Castle.

“The festival seems to be filling a big demand for local entertainment, while showcasing some of the Borders’ best writing and performing talent,” said DunsPlayFest director, John McEwen. “There’s been standing room only for our folk and jazz performers, Stig and Suzi Swing, while more than 200 adults and children enjoyed our free, outdoor Family Day at Duns Castle.

"We also had packed audiences for our history plays such as HotTrod Theatre Company’s Wandering Willie’s Tale, which is an outstanding touring production.”

The festival will finish with a free screening of the Coronation on Saturday, with a complimentary glass of bubbly, followed by the big-band closing concert and ceilidh.

