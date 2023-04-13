Berwickshire nursery gets thumbs up from Care Inspectorate

The nursery is held in Eyemouth Community Centre.

A Berwickshire nursery has won plaudits following a recent inspection.

Seashells Nursery operates from Eyemouth Community Centre and provides care to a maximum of 38 children.

The accommodation consists of two playrooms, a kitchen area, toilets and changing facilities and a small cloakroom.

An inspector from the Care Inspectorate paid two unannounced visits to the nursery at the end of January.

The facility was rated ‘good’ for its care, play and learning, its staff team and its setting and ‘adequate’ for its leadership.

It was found there was a “strong ethos of care, love and nurture throughout the service”, and that staff worked closely with families to ensure they had the right information to meet children’s needs.

The report says: “Children were safe and protected from harm because staff understood their role and responsibilities around safeguarding. Children’s well-being was supported, as staff could to respond to to their needs, including the administration of medication if required.”