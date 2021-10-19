Bert trots to Stable Life following grant

Christine Dorward, Hayward Sanderson Trust trustee, Bert the pony and Cindy Davis, Stable Life manager.

Stable Life, a charity that supports young people between 10-18 years of age who are experiencing personal challenges and their families, made an application to the trust to fund the purchase of a pony.

Stable Life manager, Cindy Davie said: “We’re delighted to have secured the grant to part fund the purchase of our new Highland pony, Bert.

"The ponies and horses we have at the centre are such an integral part of the therapy we offer, and the children form strong bonds with the animals.

"Bringing new ponies on-board is essential for us, and we couldn’t do it with additional financial support.”

Hayward Sanderson Trust, which was re-organised in 2012, provides grants for a variety of causes.

Each year, around 10 organisations are supported, with an average of £4,000 awarded to each.

While the Charity is Galashiels-based itself, few applications are received from organisations and groups from within the town.

The Trust supports a wide variety of activities, ranging from the provision of recreational facilities and advancement of health, education or training to provide relief of poverty or hardship related to age, ill health, disability or other disadvantage.

Trustee, Christine Dorward, said: “Stable Life is fascinating and the work they do is invaluable to both the children and their families.

"The Trust is thrilled to be able to support the charity with the purchase of Bert.

"While we welcome applications from across the Scottish Borders, we are sure there are groups in and around Galashiels who could make good use of the funding we h ave available, so we would like to encourage people to get in touch with us to see how we can support them too.”

The charity is also minded to make grants towards “the training in a trade or profession” of any person who has been incapacitated as a result of their service in the armed forces.