Bench to be unveiled in memory of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison

The tragic musician, who died in 2018, would have been 40 that weekend, so it’s apt that the same team of fundraisers who installed a bench in Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park would choose to unveil this second bench in Scott’s home town then.

Ade Cartwright, who led the fundraising campaign, said: “The money raised by Scott's fans placed the bench in Glasgow, but we wanted to do something a bit more personal for the folk of Selkirk.

"It’s been designed and built by three young girls, all Frightened Rabbit fans, who are starting out on their carpentry careers. We paid for some tools and training.

Scott Hutchison's bench to be installed at the Haining next weekend.

“One of the girls has now been offered a traineeship in the film industry and starts work on her new movie soon.

"They’ve done an amazing job, it is a thing of beauty, using some of the wood from the Haining when it was recently landscaped and spruced up.”

The bench itself is remarkable.

The beautifully crafted wooden seat has the words “While I'm alive, I’ll make tiny changes to the earth” emblazoned across the front … Scott's lyrics from the song ‘Head Rolls Off’, and the inspiration to the Make Tiny Changes Fund, set up to support young people and arts projects that positively impact their mental health.

Staff at Thomas Riddell Builders prepare the space for the bench at the Haining.

Sitting in front of a woodpile (the name of another Frightened Rabbit song), it’s backed by strong oak pillars, the middle one which features the band’s engraved logo.

The house and grounds at the Haining were bequeathed to the people of Selkirkshire now run by a charitable trust, which is developing the building as a centre for exhibitions and events, highlighting art and culture, passions all close to Scott’s heart.

Ade added: “The Haining was a perfect match for Scott's bench. Both have the same values when comes to the arts, it couldn’t really be placed anywhere else.“This bench is for all those out there who have been touched by Scott’s lyrics and music, his humour and humanity.

"It’s a place to put the headphones on and listen to his music and take a deep breath of fresh air, a place to sit down and have a good catch-up with friends, a place to celebrate Scott’s life and what he means to all of us.

One of the bench's creators at work on the pillars.

"Also, to just rest your weary legs, it’s a fair trek!”

“Scott was known for supporting and championing fellow musicians and advocating mental health charities, knowing how important help is for people like us, for people like him”

John Nichol of The Haining Charitable Trust, said: “The trust is delighted to see the installation of a beautifully-crafted wooden bench in memory of Selkirk lad, Scott Hutchison.