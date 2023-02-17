Debate Night rolls into Kelso next week.

Presenter Stephen Jardine said: “Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland.

"It gives you the opportunity to put your questions to the country’s decision-makers and public figures.

"We want people from all walks of life.

"You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? Retired, self-employed, unemployed or just starting out in the workplace … we need you.

“It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion, so we couldn’t do it without you.

“Our panels are a great mix of people. Recent guests to join our politicians include musician Ricky Ross, comedians Jo Caulfield and Susie McCabe, authors Alex Gray and Val McDermid, historian Sir Tom Devine, columnists Hugo Rifkind, Afua Hagan and Pat Kane, Still Game actress Jane McCarry and former Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Piers Linney.”

