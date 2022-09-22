Barn again wedding bid at Yetholm
A barn again plan has been revealed with an historic hotel at the centre of a Borders village poised to become a new wedding and events venue.
An application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council to convert a derelict barn to provide a new function room at The Plough Hotel in Town Yetholm’s High Street.
The premises has been upgraded by the current owner Sandi Keddie since he became owner and landlord in 2014.
The hotel is now a well established and popular attraction in Yetholm for both locals and visitors to the Borders, particularly those walking the Pennine Way.
There is increasing demand for more space in the hotel for functions, ranging from small meetings to local events to weddings, which the current hotel facilities cannot offer.
The main hotel has a beer garden to the rear, beside the former barn which is now derelict.
A submission with the planning application, from Kelso-based architect Ray Licence, says: “The derelict barn provides an opportunity to gain space for a variety of functions which will expand the services offered by the hotel and provide an additional income source which will help to sustain the business in future years.
“A survey of the barn has been carried out and although it has been derelict for some time it has been well maintained and is suitable for conversion with some upgrading work.
“These proposals will allow the existing hotel to provide increased and flexible accommodation for leisure use for local visitors and visitors, and to utilise and upgrade a derelict property in its own grounds.
“The design of the proposals is intended to carry out the minimum amount of work to the existing barn and retain its character in the historic village but also to add enhancements to emphasize the new use of the property.”