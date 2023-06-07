Bank is betraying customers by closing four Borders branches, says MP

The Bank of Scotland branch in Eyemouth, which is set to close.

Lloyds has announced that it will axe its branches in Duns, Eyemouth, Jedburgh and Newcastleton between October 2023 and February 2024.

Bank of Scotland – which operates under the Lloyds Banking Group – said in a statement: “The world is becoming more digital than ever before and more of our customers are doing their everyday banking online.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a decision which East Berwickshire independent councillor James Anderson believes contributes to a worrying trend.

He said: “It’s another low blow by banks as they close more of our face to face banking options.

“As we are forced into a cashless society without being asked if that is what our communities want, it is time to use cash more than ever.

“A cashless society means one thing, the £1 in your bank will be worth less, as banks charge a percentage or standard charge for each digital transaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By the time that £1 is used digitally five times it will be worth half the value. The banks profit hugely from digital transactions.

“A £1 coin in your pocket used five times locally is still worth £1 because the bank hasn’t charged the business for transferring it to other people.”

In response, John Lamont MP requested an urgent meeting with the bank, which was held on Tuesday afternoon.

He said they refused to change the decision, but offered to provide a new community bank official somewhere in Jedburgh for a few hours each fortnight, which Mr Lamont said was not good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am very unhappy about the bank's lack of commitment to the Borders, the small towns of Scotland and rural communities.

“The bank is betraying loyal customers who rely on access to in-person cash services.