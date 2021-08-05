Bands take to the stage for Stowed Out streaming

Bands have been performing on stage at MacArts for the streaming of the Stowed Out Festival.

And local musical and poetic talent have been lining up to take to the stage for the first time since the pandemic began, as in a change from last year, the bands have been filmed performing at MacArts in Galashiels.

Organiser Andy Anderson told us: “Over the last few weeks we have worked with our friends at the MacArts to produce ‘live’ performances on the MacArts stages, which will be streamed out on August 14.

"We have a great main stage line-up heavy on Borders favourites, with Mother Bru (whose 2020 acoustic set can be seen on this page), The Boy With Lion Head, Three Out Of Four, Patersun, Rule of None and Geckohead on the bill.

"We invited Fife outfit Foreign Fox to headline after Jonny’s storming ‘unplugged’ set for us last year.

"It has been a difficult year for everyone involved in live music or staging live performances, so we decided on this format to help support a great local venue and get performers get back on a ‘live stage’.

"I do not want to give away too much but everyone involved has done us proud and there is a great line up for everyone to enjoy.”

The festival continues its links with the spoken word, and this year, a fantastic ROAR stage features Imogen Stirling, Harry Josephine Giles and Poet and Geek.

There is also a virtual ‘Open Mic Tent’, which is a showcase for local talent that could not be crammed into the main stage events, with local lads Tandale heading the bill, supported by the Jockuleles, Aulkirk, Stark Palace, Peter Cairns and others.

Andy added: “This is a great opportunity for us to include performers’ home-generated videos at Stowed Out.

"We will be starting the stream for the open mic tent at 5.30pm, ahead of our 7pm main stage stream, but check our Facebook page for final times.

“It will be a different Stowe d Out experience, but it will be a great evening – and it is completely free.

"Please do join us on August 14.”