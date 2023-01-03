Band keep up appearances on New Year's Day
Selkirk Silver Band made their traditional New Year’s Day Tour of the Town, entertaining Souters with their extensive catalogue of tunes.
Over the years, it’s become a favourite constant in the town, with Selkirk folk seeing in the New Year by making a trip to the Market Place.
However, the band also play outside the various older people’s homes.
The players began their performances at Elm Park, before moving on to Thornfield House, the Bield, Selkirk Market Place and Souter Court, before finishing up playing in Selkirk Conservative Club.
Selkirk Chamber of Trade provided refreshments and nibbles in the Market Place at noon.