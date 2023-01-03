News you can trust since 1855
Band keep up appearances on New Year's Day

Selkirk Silver Band made their traditional New Year’s Day Tour of the Town, entertaining Souters with their extensive catalogue of tunes.

By Kevin Janiak
Selkirk Silver Band march to the Market Place on New Year's Day. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.
Over the years, it’s become a favourite constant in the town, with Selkirk folk seeing in the New Year by making a trip to the Market Place.

However, the band also play outside the various older people’s homes.

The players began their performances at Elm Park, before moving on to Thornfield House, the Bield, Selkirk Market Place and Souter Court, before finishing up playing in Selkirk Conservative Club.

The band in the Market Place.
Selkirk Chamber of Trade provided refreshments and nibbles in the Market Place at noon.

Caroline Cochrane, Judith Thomson, Viv Ross, Patty Alexander and Shona Grieve provide refreshments. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.