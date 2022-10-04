Bake Off winner Peter's having a party with new book

Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins' new book is all about the fun. Photo: Susie Lowe.

However, it’s only a short journey for the student as he comes to Mainstreet Books in St Boswells on October 20 to celebrate the publication of his new book, Peter’s Baking Party.

He told The Southern: “As a family we do love the Borders as it’s a beautiful part of the country, but we probably don’t go often enough.

"We’ve done Melrose Sevens a couple of times and loved it, but I’m really excited about the book signing in St Boswells.

Peter's new book, which he'll sign copies of at Mainstreet Books in St Boswells on October 20.

"We’re also planning to put on a bit of a demonstration, as well as answering any questions people may have … I’m really looking forward to it all.”

It’s not Peter’s first literary trip to the Borders … he's also paid a visit to the Borders Book Festival when it visited Abbotsford last autumn as part of the Sir Walter Scott 250th anniversary celebrations, as well as publicising his first book, Peter Bakes, which included several of his mouth-watering dishes that won over telly judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

However, this time round, it’s all about the fun, as he imparts his infectious passion for baking to children as young as five, urging them to begin their culinary journeys by being creative, building their confidence and ensuring they have fun in the kitchen.

“Baking is pure fun, but also creates so many learning opportunities”, said Peter, who is in the final year of his accounting and finance degree at the University of Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It helps develop creativity, resilience, numeracy, literacy and kitchen skills, independence, teamwork, self-confidence and more. But it does this through an approachable and exciting activity which provides a great sense of achievement and allows us to connect with the people we love through the baking we share. I really hope this book will excite and inspire some future baking stars.”