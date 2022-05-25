Back in time at Traquair this weekend

Members of the Knights of the North jousting team on the avenue at Traquair House. Photo: Ian Georgeson.

The fayre attracts participants from all over the UK from re-enactors, to knights in armour, men at arms, traders and living history enthusiasts.

There’s the spectacular jousting displays on the grassed avenue to battles, combat demonstrations and falconry displays in front of the house.

Two days of revelry will see live canon firing on the avenue as the troops prepare for battle and in the old walled garden you can walk into a medieval village with a wealth of traders and demonstrators demonstrating ancient crafts such as traditional blacksmithing, green woodworking, willow crafts, stone carving and rush weaving.

There’s plenty of fun for the kids as well, with a chance to make woodland crowns and jester sticks, take part in childrens battle (soft swords only!) have a go at longbow archery, watch the great Italian Jester, Fabio Zaganelli, get your face painted or listen to some medieval myths and legends with storyteller, Paraig McNeill.

For those that are intrigued by the grizzlier side of Medieval Life, the Perth executioner will be on hand to explain his instruments of torture and watch out you are not selected for a go in the stocks!

Music is always a highlight of the Fayre and this year we will have wandering minstrels Hautbois with their handcart full of strange and wonderful early instruments. Gaita will entertain in the garden with early music and dance. In the courtyard and in the Chapel the Galloway Consort will play on Sunday.

Finally, delicious food and drink will be on offer from the Garden Café as well as hot dogs with homemade sausages and a hog roast. Not forgetting Traquair Fayre Ale, brewed exclusively for the weekend from the 300 year old Brewery in the house.

Included in your ticket is an opportunity to see round the house and learn about Traquair’s connection with Mary Queen of Scots and the early Scottish kings and queens.