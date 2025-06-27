Babies in Hawick 'literally starving' concerned councillor reveals

By Paul Kelly
Published 27th Jun 2025, 10:03 BST
Shocking poverty figures have led to calls for a 'baby bank' (Getty Images).placeholder image
Shocking poverty figures have led to calls for a 'baby bank' (Getty Images).
Babies in the Borders most poverty-stricken council ward are “literally starving” a concerned councillor has revealed.

The shocking revelation came amid a call at a meeting of Scottish Borders Council for the creation of a baby bank in Hawick & Denholm to provide practical and emotional support for people facing urgent pregnancy-related challenges.

Figures presented to the meeting revealed that 15.9 per cent of children in the Borders are living in what is deemed relative poverty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the figure for Hawick & Denholm is the highest – at 25.6 per cent.

The alarming statistic was humanised by an independent councillor for that ward, Clair Ramage, who praised the work of the Salvation Army shop on the town’s High Street.

She said: “They do an amazing job but Captain Caroline Brophy-Parkin, who is under so much stress, also told us about three separate incidents in which young mothers had no formula milk and their babies were literally starving.

“I cannot believe in this day and age that I am saying that but there were problems with two of the young mothers who don’t speak English and another Scottish girl being embarrassed to ask for help.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fellow ward councillor Stuart Marshall described the figures as “absolutely appalling” with 381 children in Hawick & Denholm living in relative poverty.

He called on the council to work alongside the Salvation Army to identify the people who are not receiving the support that is available.

Councillor Marshall added: “I heard at a meeting of some mothers who are urgently seeking nappies for their babies, some are seeking help for registering with doctors and, very worryingly colleagues, some young mums are desperately seeking baby milk, yes baby milk.

“We were told of the Salvation Army having to purchase very regularly supplies of baby milk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would welcome at the earliest opportunity to meet with council officers and others of course, including the Salvation Army, to explore the possibility of setting up a baby bank in Hawick, which would, in my opinion, go a huge way to supporting those mums and youngsters getting access to baby milk, nappies and other vital essentials.”

Echoing the comments, council convenor Watson McAteer, who represents neighbouring Hawick & Hermitage, outlined his shock at revelations outlined at a meeting with the Salvation Army in the town.

He said: “I am not a person who is easily shocked, for a whole lot of reasons, but to get a description on Saturday morning of a screaming baby, who is screaming through hunger, so desperate to eat, is not something I expected to hear in Hawick and it really did set us back.”

Related topics:HawickbabiesWatson McAteerBordersScottish Borders Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice