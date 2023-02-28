Ba’ games alive and kicking

The ba' is hailed during the Ancrum games on Saturday. Photo: Curtis Welsh.

Doddie’s British and Irish Lions teammate, Scott Quinnell of Wales, is the brand ambassador for the finance company, and he and its CEO, Tony Gilberton, handed over the cheque to fellow Lions legend Scott Hastings at a drinks reception in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Mr Gilberton said: “We met Doddie in the days leading up to the announcement about his diagnosis with Motor Neuron Disease. He was such a larger-than-life character and a real gentleman. Even though we were only in his presence for a short time he left an indelible impression on us, so we were hugely saddened by the news of his untimely passing last year.

“Upon making the decision to gift a sum per loan we complete to a deserving cause, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was very much in our thoughts.

“As a business, we enjoyed a successful year in 2022, but we felt that it was important that we take our good fortune and give something back to the wider community where it could potentially make a real difference.