Autism event held
An event aimed at helping to increase awareness and understanding of autism, and the needs of autistic people, was hosted in the Buccleuch Hotel, St Boswells this week.
Scottish Autism, partnered with Borders Additional Needs Group (BANG) and Scottish Borders Health & Social Care Partnership to host 'Autism Acceptance: Perspectives on Identity, Anxiety and Quality of Life'.
The event was chaired by Scottish Autism’s deputy chief executive, Charlene Tait.
She said: "This was a fantastic event, and it was great to see such a large attendance with a mix of autistic individuals, family members and professionals."We are grateful for the continued partnership with Borders Additional Needs Group, and thank Scottish Borders Health & Social Care Partnership for supporting the event, which helped contribute to the success.”
Presentations were made by two autistic speakers, Dean Beadle and George Watts.
The event was attended by a mix of autistic individuals, family members and professionals from education, health and social work.
Charlene added: "Dean and George were able to provide the attendees with a great deal of food for thought on identity, anxiety and quality of life, framed through their own personal experiences.
"I hope that this event will help ensure a greater understanding and acceptance of autistic people's needs within the Borders, and Scottish Autism will continue to work with our partners towards achieving that goal."