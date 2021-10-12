Asda workers Tickled Pink over charity fundraising milestone

Asda workers in Galashiels have been raising money for the Tickled Pink charity for 25 years.

On Wednesday, October 20, around 10 of them are taking on a sponsored walk from the store in Currie Road to the Ship Inn in Melrose and back, a hike of around eight miles, to mark the 25th anniversary of the store supporting the breast cancer charity. Each member is tasked with raising £25.

Organiser Nola Milne said: “I have recently taken over the position of community colleague in the store and I am very keen to raise our profile and to network with groups who may be needing our support. T 4 2 in Galashiels has kindly offered do us a buffet for free to be ready for us when we arrive at Melrose.

"We don't have a target amount to aim for, but having had a couple of in-store events so far this month and seeing how well they have been received, I am sure we will raise a minimum of £500.”