Art is the winner in Galashiels

Winners and runners-up at the opening night of the exhibition at Old Gala House.

No less than 81 paintings are hung on the walls and various other items are on display in the exhibition, which will run until October 1, and admission is free.

The winners and runners-up, all pupils at Galashiels Academy, are S1-S3 winner Alex Sinclair for his picture “Autumn Woods” and runner-up Charlotte Scott

for “Woodland Abstract”; and S4-S6, winner Emily Standen for her picture “Royal Boudoir” and runner-up Kara Alexander for “Sugar Overload”.