Art is the winner in Galashiels
The winners of a young artist competition, sponsored by Galashiels Rotary, were revealed at the opening of the Studio Club of Galashiels’ annual exhibition on Friday, September 9 at Old Gala House.
By Kevin Janiak
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:33 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:33 pm
No less than 81 paintings are hung on the walls and various other items are on display in the exhibition, which will run until October 1, and admission is free.
The winners and runners-up, all pupils at Galashiels Academy, are S1-S3 winner Alex Sinclair for his picture “Autumn Woods” and runner-up Charlotte Scott
for “Woodland Abstract”; and S4-S6, winner Emily Standen for her picture “Royal Boudoir” and runner-up Kara Alexander for “Sugar Overload”.
The annual programme for the club will start on October 6, with an illustrated talk by Jimmy Fleming, a Kelso artist, in Old Gala House.