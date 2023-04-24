Archie and Ava set to star

Archie Barr and Ava Evans, Tweedbank's Lad and Lass for 2023. Photo: Alwyn Johnston.

Eleven-year-old Archie, a keen footballer who also plays netball and basketball, is proud as punch to represent his community.

His mum Alana told us: “He’s on cloud nine! He’ll take this role very seriously and he says he’s not going to waste this opportunity.

“He can’t wait until Fair Day, and he says he’s also looking forward to the Over-50s dance, which he thinks will be like an episode of Still Game, one of his favourite programmes!”

Ava, also 11, enjoys going out with her friends, watching movies and art.

Her mum Danielle said: "Ava is so happy and excited for Fair Week, it’s something she’s always wanted to do.

"She can’t wait to be on the horse and cart on Fair Day.”

