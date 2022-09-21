News you can trust since 1855
Apple Day at Drygrange

Greener Melrose is hosting an Apple Day at its community orchard near Leaderfoot on Saturday, September 24, from 11am to 3pm.

By Kevin Janiak
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 12:48 pm
There will be apple gathering and pressing, guided walks around the Drygrange community site, a fire and music.

People can bring a bag of their own apples to be pressed, so long as they have clean, empty containers with them.

Parking is on the old A68, a short walk down to the site which is signposted to Grange Hall. All are welcome.

The organisation has been spending the summer collecting photos of gardens, plants and planters for the Queens Jubilee.

Organiser Donald McPhillimy said: “With the Queen’s passing, these now form a tribute to her and the Elizabethan age.

All of the gardens are tagged ‘Jewels around the Eildons’ and over 70 were collected. The photos can be seen in a gallery on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JewelsEildons

An important part of the project has been introducing young people to the joys of planting and growing their own vegetables.

Donald said: “We would love to see how the vegetables planted into their pots in Gibson Park have grown over the summer months. Even better if they have been converted into healthy stews and salads.”

Photos can be sent to [email protected]

