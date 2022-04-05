Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

​The 34-year-old actor and singer who became a household name on the prime-time BBC search for a star show Any Dream Will Do 15 years ago is one of a 14​-​strong cast ​bringing to life a brand new production of the hit musical written around the music of The Proclaimers.

​A​ funny and moving story​, Sunshine On Leith tells the story of Davy and Ally​ (played by Keith)​,​​ two soldiers from Edinburgh returning home after serving in war-torn countries​ and ​questioning what ‘home’ really​ ​means.

Sunshine On Leith cast members Connor Going, Rhine Drummond, Blythe Jandoo and Keith Jack - Pic Greg Macvean

The musical find Keith getting a rare chance to used his own accent, he explains, “I'm excited to be back and doing a good Scottish show. I'm going to go back to my old accent from when I was a kid. It's kind of nice not to have to think about the way I'm speaking... I had to play around a little to get back to singing songs in Scottish because I'm so used to singing in American or something... It’s good to finally be playing a Scottish part.”

​The hits feature​d​ ​in Sunshine On Leith include​ ​I’m On My Way, Letter from America, I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) and of course​ ​the titl​ular anthem,​ Sunshine on Leith.

​Leading the revival with ​Keith will be Connor Going,​ whose​ ​previous ​credits include the touring production of The Choir of Man​, as Davy. Starring alongside them ​will be ​Scottish singer Alyson Orr as Jean​, Rhiane Drummond​, who has appeared in ​Dreamgirls and 9-5​ on London's West End as Yvonne​,​ Blythe Jandoo as Liz​, ​Meg Chaplin​ and ​Keith Macpherson​​ and Rachael McAllister as husband-and-wife Rab and Hazel.

The cast is completed by Jessica Brydges, Richard Colvin​, Anna Fordham, James Hudson​, Edinburgh actor Kit Orton and​,​ making his professional stage debut​,​ Richie Spencer.

Keith Jack on Leith's Shore - Pic: Greg Macvean

A co-production with Pitlochry Festival Theatre,​ ​Sunshine on Leith will be the final show in the King’s Theatre season​.

Fiona Gibson, Chief Executive of Capital Theatre, ​says, “​We​'​re beyond excited to be co-producing Sunshine on Leith with Pitlochry Festival Theatre as the King​'​s final show before its redevelopment and welcome​ ​our fantastic cast to visit the theatre and take a wee tour around Leith.

“​For Capital​ ​Theatres, producing this show expands on our ambition to be at the heart Scotland​'​s theatre​ ​community, developing Scottish talent​, ​which this cast is brimming with. Sunshine on​ ​Leith will also be a fitting swan-song to The King​'​s as we know it, before it re-emerges as a​ ​re-invigorated world-class theatre and thriving community hub​.”

The Sunshine On Leith company on The Shore, Rhine Drummond, Blythe Jandoo, Keith Jack and Connor Going in foreground - Pic Greg Macvean

The production, co-directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman and​ ​Associate Director Ben Occhipinti​ and comes to The King's for a two-week run from June 7-18. ​

Elizabeth Newman, ​adds,​ “I’ve wanted to make Stephen Greenhorn’s fantastic Scottish musical for years. It is an uplifting, hopeful story about family, responsibility,​ ​and love. And the musical itself is the perfect blend of singing,​ ​drama, music, and dancing. After everything that has happened, this​ ​wonderful musical offers us the chance to really celebrate life.”

​Book now to see Sunshine On Leith at the ​King’s Theatre​ here​

